November 10, 2021
NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:
Trump Scrambles To Save Senate Candidacy Of Alleged Marital Abuser (Kerry Eleveld, November 10 | 2021, DailyKos
Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate Sean Parnell testified Monday in a contentious custody battle with his estranged wife, entirely refuting her allegations of abuse against herself and their children.Parnell, who said he "never" got physical with his wife or their three kids, was not subject to cross-examination and will take the stand again Tuesday.At the same time, Politico reports that Parnell's candidacy is on life support and Donald Trump is eagerly trying to revive it.
How domineering could their Moms be that all the Trumpbots hate women so much?
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 10, 2021 12:00 AM