NMO ONE HAS IT HARDER THAN THEIR FATHER DID:

Joe Biden met his first wife Neilia while on a trip to the Bahamas during his junior year in college. On its own there's nothing remarkable about this historical anecdote, but there's bigger economic meaning inside what arguably reads to most as a pedestrian bit of history.





Getting into specifics, Biden attended college in the 1960s. At the time, airplane travel was the rarest of luxuries. This was true in the 1970s too, and realistically in the 1980s. "Have you ever been on an airplane before?" wasn't an uncommon question in the 1970s, and for a high percentage of Americans the answer was no.





Flying was something the well-to-do did, and they dressed up for the occasion. It was an event.





Please consider this historical truth relative to modern times. In particular, consider it while looking around the next time you fly on a Saturday; that, or just hang around an airport on the weekend in search of answers about the modern economy.



