NEED TO ADMIT A WHOLE LOT MORE REFUGEES:

Crime in Germany fell by 15% between 2005 and 2019, according to official data released to the newspapers of the Funke media group Friday.





The federal government's Periodic Security Report, which is due to be presented later in Berlin, showed the decline was heavily influenced by a fall in burglaries and thefts of other assets.





The report said the number of cases of serious violent crime had also fallen.





Interior Minister Horst Seehofer told Funke that the report went beyond statistics to show that "Germany is one of the safest countries in the world."