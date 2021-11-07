LAUGHINGSTOCKS:

When a Taliban militant meets Afghan pop star Ayrana Sayeed, he tries to charm her.





"If you marry me, I will have a beard and a moustache and tanks. And I will build you a nightclub!"





The scene, completely unimaginable in real life with the singer now based in exile after fleeing in the wake of the Taliban's takeover, is part of a satirical YouTube animation series that has captivated Afghans in recent weeks.





It shows Sayeed appearing to the militant in his dreams. But then the man, sleeping with his Kalashnikov slung around his shoulder, wakes up to reality to find he is in fact hugging a bearded fellow militant. [...]



