JUST A MATTER OF TRUST:

Earlier this year, Philadelphia's partnership with the student-led group Philly Fighting Covid Inc. abandoned testing sites in Black neighborhoods. It seemed like the latest affront in a long legacy of racism that has fueled distrust in the medical system, dating back to the infamous Tuskegee experiments in the 1930s. But Philadelphia, after a slow start, is closing out the year with one of the highest Black vaccination rates in a major U.S. city.





In Philadelphia, 54% of Black citizens are now vaccinated. That puts it at the top of a group of the country's 10 most Black cities, with populations of 500,000 or more and with Black people making up anywhere from 77% to 28% of the population. (The country's second-largest city, Los Angeles, has vaccinated 55% of its Black residents, but they're just 8% of the population.)



