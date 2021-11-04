November 4, 2021
INSTITUTIONALIZED:
Prosecutors protest predominantly white jury in trial for Ahmaud Arbery's killing (CATHERINE GARCIA, 11/04/21, The Week)
It took almost three weeks to select the jury, which is made up of 11 white members and one Black member. Prosecutors argued on Wednesday that the defense went out of its way to cut qualified Black jurors because of their race, and Judge Timothy Walmsley agreed that the court "has found that there appears to be intentional discrimination."
