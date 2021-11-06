IF THE rIGHT DIDN'T HAVE DIS-INFORMATION THEY'D HAVE NONE AT ALL:





Research from the nonprofit U.S. Right to Know has undergirded New York Times reporting on the food system, and outlets ranging from Vanity Fair to the National Review to the Washington Examiner to The Intercept have cited the group's inquiries into the origins of COVID-19.





But the Oakland-based "truth and transparency" organization's own provenance has gone largely unexamined, even as public interest and political furor over the controversial lab-leak theory--and the even more broadly disputed notion that the novel coronavirus was the result of engineering--have steadily escalated. However, The Daily Beast found that public documents, including USRTK's own disclosures, show even as the group does not advocate against vaccines, its roots run into a vitriolically anti-vaccine organization that has promoted conspiracy theories about the Sept. 11 attacks and "The Great Reset."





That theory posits that pandemic-safety protocols are a prelude to a new global regime of government and corporate control.