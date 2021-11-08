IF THE rIGHT ACTUALLY WANTED TO HELP THE POOR:

The study, published in Energy Policy journal by the University of Adelaide's Tracey Dodd and Tim Nelson, a senior economist currently leading the energy markets team at Iberdrola Australia, compares the net benefits of rooftop PV on low-income homes compared to those for standard customers.





Based on energy consumption data from AGL Energy - where Nelson was previously chief economist - the study compares the profiles of 1000 Victoria-based customers participating in the retailer's hardship program to those of 1000 generic Victoria-based customers.



