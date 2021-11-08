HAWLEY'S RIGHT ABOUT THESE GUYS PLAYING TOO MANY VIDEO GAMES:

Claremont's post-election war game provides a window into the group's ambitions. (CHRISTIAN VANDERBROUK NOVEMBER 8, 2021, The Bulwark)

The sun rises on January 6, 2021 while a nation is in crisis.





Michigan's presidential electors are in dispute after a mysterious fire in Detroit destroyed thousands of mail-in ballots, ultimately throwing the election to Congress.





The nation's capital is overwhelmed by riots organized by left-wing radicals.





A Republican member of Congress is attacked and critically injured in the violence, potentially depriving Donald Trump of the decisive vote.





However, the representative heroically insists on being taken to the House floor. "With IVs and blood transfusions being administered, the member casts the deciding vote, giving Trump 26 state delegations and the needed majority."





This is the grisly climax of a report by the Claremont Institute and Texas Public Policy Foundation's (TPPF) called "79 Days to Inauguration," prepared by "Constitutional scholars, along with experts in election law, foreign affairs, law enforcement, and media . . . coordinated by a retired military officer experienced in running hundreds of wargames."





Among these luminaries were figures such as John Eastman--lawyer for Donald Trump and author of a memo advising Vice President Mike Pence to unilaterally block certification of Joe Biden's win in order to buy time for GOP-controlled state legislatures to send competing slates of electors--and K.T. McFarland, who served as deputy national security advisor under Michael Flynn in the Trump White House.





Other participants include Kevin Roberts, then-executive director of the Texas Public Policy Foundation (soon to be head of the Heritage Foundation), Jeff Giesea, "a [Peter] Thiel protégé and secret funder of alt-right causes," and Charles Haywood, a fringe blogger who anxiously awaits an American "Caesar, authoritarian reconstructor of our institutions."





Yet despite the authors' pretensions to scholarship and rigor--"for a simulation to be valuable, the other side gets a vote and actions must be based in realism"-- the final document is a frenzied and paranoid piece of work, revealing of the anxieties and aspirations of the authoritarian right.



