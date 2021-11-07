November 7, 2021
GASLIGHTING THE BUBBLE:
Disgraced Fox News Anchor Quietly Resurfaces at Fringe Right-Wing Outlet (Justin Baragona, Nov. 07, 2021, Daily Beast)
More than a year after Fox News fired him over complaints about "willful sexual misconduct in the workplace," Ed Henry has quietly returned to right-wing media, landing at a fringe outlet with ties to Steve Bannon.Real America's Voice is a fledgling internet and satellite TV network starring mostly obscure MAGA hangers-on, with the exception of former Donald Trump confidants like Steve Bannon, whose daily War Room podcast airs on the channel, and the ex-president's Ukraine conspiracy architect John Solomon, who partnered with RAV to produce "news" content for the network.
And then folks wonder why the Right is so fact-challenged?
