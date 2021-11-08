DADDY, WHAT WAS INTERNAL COMBUSTION?:





General Motors Co's Cadillac brand is gearing up to challenge Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) and other rivals in the luxury electric vehicle market with a new electric utility vehicle and nearly 40% fewer U.S. dealers than it had in 2018, the brand's global chief told Reuters.





Cadillac has largely completed a restructuring of its U.S. dealer network and expects to have 560 dealers by the end of this year, compared with about 920 three years ago, said Rory Harvey, head of the global Cadillac brand.