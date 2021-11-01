BY THEIR ANTIFA OBSESSION SHALL YOU KNOW THEM:

Already, Spencer has confused two famous Black authors, while Cantwell has relitigated old conspiracy theories and used the n-word.





Unite the Right--advertised as something like Woodstock '99 for fascists--saw a coalition of white supremacists descend on Charlottesville on Aug. 11 and 12, 2017. The event was marked by violence from its outset, with participants attacking counter-demonstrators during a torch-lit march the first night. The rally culminated in murder, after neo-Nazi James Fields Jr. drove his car into a crowd of counter-demonstrators on Aug. 12, killing one and wounding dozens more.





The far right began circulating conspiracy theories about the attack moments after it occurred, first claiming the driver was a leftist, then blaming victims for the hit-and-run. (Fields was convicted of murder and is currently serving 30 life sentences.) Plaintiffs in the Charlottesville lawsuit, which is being brought by the group Integrity First for America, argue that rally organizers bear responsibility for the attacks.





Cantwell, meanwhile, has used trial to rehash debunked conspiracy theories.





On Monday, Cantwell cross-examined Devin Willis, a plaintiff in the case who was assaulted during the torch-lit march. During cross-examination, Cantwell said he found it "conspicuous" that Willis described himself as attending "peaceful protests" against the far right.





The remark appeared to be part of Cantwell's strategy of blaming the rally's violence on the left.