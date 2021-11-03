BUT NO ARENA:





New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) won his re-election bid Wednesday, defeating Republican challenger and former state legislator Jack Ciattarelli in a razor-thin race that sent shockwaves through the Democratic Party, according to AP.





Incredibly, makes him the first Democratic governor to win a second term since Brendan Byrne.



Posted by Orrin Judd at November 3, 2021 6:53 PM

