November 3, 2021
BUT NO ARENA:
Democrat Phil Murphy re-elected as New Jersey governor after razor-thin race (Jacob Knutson, 11/03/21, Axios)
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) won his re-election bid Wednesday, defeating Republican challenger and former state legislator Jack Ciattarelli in a razor-thin race that sent shockwaves through the Democratic Party, according to AP.
Incredibly, makes him the first Democratic governor to win a second term since Brendan Byrne.
