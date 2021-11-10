November 10, 2021
...AND CHEAPER...:
Gelion get 100MWh order for its zinc bromide batteries tom PNG (Sophie Vorrath, 10 November 2021, Renew Economy)
Gelion's battery technology uses an electrolytic gel that is inherently fire retardant. In a recent test by the company's tech team, the battery did not catch fire, and even continued to operate, while being heated on a barbeque plate at about 700 degrees for half an hour.On a practical level, this means the Endure battery systems can operate at temperatures up to 50°C without the need for air-conditioning systems.Other advantages include that the batteries be discharged to zero volts without impacting performance, are more energy dense and last longer than traditional lead-acid batteries, and offer a safe and recyclable alternative to lithium-ion batteries for stationary storage."Gelion's robust and scalable zinc-bromide Endure batteries, coupled with large-scale solar energy could provide remote PNG communities with an affordable, renewable and robust solution for their energy needs," said Mayur managing director Paul Mulder.Gelion has been able to crunch the costs of its battery storage technology through the use of lower cost components and by producing them in existing lead acid battery factories - earlier this year the company announced a manufacturing partnership with local Sydney-based outfit, Battery Energy.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 10, 2021 12:00 AM