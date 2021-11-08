November 8, 2021
...AND CHEAPER...:
Walmart is using fully driverless trucks to ramp up its online grocery business (Frank Holland, 11/08/21, CNBC)
MORE:Walmart said Monday it has started using fully driverless trucking in its online grocery business, aiming to increase capacity and reduce inefficiencies.Walmart and Silicon Valley start-up Gatik said that, since August, they've operated two autonomous box trucks -- without a safety driver -- on a 7-mile loop daily for 12 hours. The Gatik trucks are loaded with online grocery orders from a Walmart fulfillment center called a "dark store." The orders are then taken to a nearby Walmart Neighborhood Market grocery store in Bentonville, Arkansas, where Walmart is headquartered.
How autonomous trucks could fix our broken supply chains (Joann Muller, 11/07/21, Axios)
It'll be two or three years before autonomous trucks are ready for commercial deployment on U.S. highways. But the first data-driven studies from early pilot programs suggest they'll be substantially more efficient.TuSimple and UPS, for example, say their self-driving test trucks achieved 13% fuel savings while racking up 160,000 autonomous highway miles in Arizona."To get 13% fuel savings is unheard of," TuSimple CEO Cheng Lu tells Axios -- worth billions of dollars for the U.S. trucking industry.Fuel accounts for 24% of the cost per mile for heavy-duty trucks, second to labor, at 42%, per the American Transportation Research Institute.TuSimple's system drives more smoothly and efficiently than a human driver, Lu explains. "How you operate the truck has a very big impact on fuel economy. It's a great validation of the maturity of our technology."Another study by Georgia Tech found that Ryder Systems' new autonomous transfer hub networks -- combining self-driving trucks on highways with conventional trucking operations for the first and last miles -- could save shippers up to 40%.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 8, 2021 12:00 AM