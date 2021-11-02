ALL IN YOUR MIND:

Contrary to the psychoanalysis developed by Sigmund Freud, which emphasized the role of the subconscious and memories, cognitive therapy is concerned with the present.





Throughout his early years as a psychiatrist, Beck noticed that his patients frequently expressed negative thoughts such as "I am incapable of," which he called "automatic thoughts."





Cognitive therapy says that turning around a self-disparaging inner monologue is key to alleviating many psychological problems, often in a dozen sessions or fewer.





Beck discovered that patients who learn to recognize the faulty logic of negative automatic thoughts such as "I'll always be a failure" or "no one likes me" could learn to overcome their fears and think more rationally, diminishing anxiety and improving mood.