ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:





Jenna Ryan, a Donald Trump enthusiast who tweeted that she's "definitely not going to jail" after she stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, was sentenced to 60 days in prison on Thursday.





U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper said Ryan ― a Texas real estate agent who flew to D.C. on a private plane and promoted her business as she livestreamed in the Capitol ― played a "lesser role in the criminal conduct that took place" than many others did. "But that does not mean that you don't have any culpability in what happened that day," Cooper said.