November 9, 2021
ALL ABOARD:
Ariana Airlines resumes flights between Afghanistan and Dubai (Dawn, November 9, 2021)
Ariana Afghan Airlines on Monday resumed regular flights from Kabul to Dubai, reopening a heavily used international route that had been suspended since the Taliban victory over the Western-backed government in August.Ariana will operate daily flights, charging $550 for a one-way ticket, the state-run airline said on its Facebook page. [...]PIA said it could not afford to operate services at previous prices because of the high cost of insuring flights to a country considered by insurers to be a war zone.With a worsening economic crisis compounding concerns about Afghanistan's future under the Taliban, there has been heavy demand for flights out, made worse by repeated problems at land border crossings into Pakistan.
