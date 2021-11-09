ALL ABOARD:

Ariana Afghan Airlines on Monday resumed regular flights from Kabul to Dubai, reopening a heavily used international route that had been suspended since the Taliban victory over the Western-backed government in August.





Ariana will operate daily flights, charging $550 for a one-way ticket, the state-run airline said on its Facebook page. [...]





PIA said it could not afford to operate services at previous prices because of the high cost of insuring flights to a country considered by insurers to be a war zone.



