A DEVASTATING, BUT ACCURATE, ADMISSION:

In truth, Youngkin might not be as replicable as he appears. The reason is candidate quality. For a political rookie, Youngkin has mad skills. He has a preternatural ability to stay on message. He is positive and optimistic without coming across as treacly or sentimental. I have yet to see him frown. He has what Reagan adviser John Sears called "negative ability"--the power to deflect, repel, and ignore personal attacks. Nothing seems to get under his skin. Politicians who have this quality drive the opposition nuts. You could sense the Democrats' frustration when Biden told a Virginia audience that extremism can come "in a smile and a fleece vest." Maybe that's right, but the average Virginian doesn't look at Glenn Youngkin and see a neo-Nazi or a Proud Boy. The average Virginian sees an approachable and energetic father of four with commonsensical plans to improve the quality of life in his home state. That's the type of profile any candidate, Republican or Democrat, ought to aim for. But it's easier said than done.