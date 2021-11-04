A CULTURE OF LIFE:

Americans are driving more recklessly, with deadly consequences. The best way to reverse the trend could be to let robots do the driving, provided the technology is rolled out safely.





Why it matters: After decades of improvement, U.S. traffic deaths are climbing again, even though vehicles are safer than ever. An estimated 20,160 people died in vehicle crashes in the first half of 2021, an 18% spike over last year, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.





Data shows reckless behavior -- everything from speeding and not wearing seat belts to driving while drunk or high -- played a big factor.





The crisis is drawing urgent attention to the potential role of vehicle automation in making roads safer and how quickly -- or not -- it can be adopted.