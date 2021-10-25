October 25, 2021
YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT:
Hertz orders 100,000 Teslas in deal reportedly worth $4.2 billion (James Vincent Oct 25, 2021, The Verge)
Rental car company Hertz has ordered 100,000 Teslas as part of an ambitious plan to electrify its fleet. A first tranche of Tesla's Model 3 sedans will be available to rent from Hertz in major US and European markets from early November, said the company in a press statement. The announcement comes just months after Hertz escaped bankruptcy.
Simple economics.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 25, 2021 1:13 PM