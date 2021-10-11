YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT:

Cars are fun again, with innovation on the rise. It's thanks to batteries. Car makers have embraced electric vehicles and are now churning out models with great driving specs and useful, new features.





Friday, Ford Motor (ticker: F) hosted a drive-along event to showcase its new all-electric F-150 Lightning. The truck is great. The drive is exhilarating. But the drive isn't the best part.





The dual-electric motor, all-wheel-drive truck Barron's rode in went from zero to 60 miles per hour in barely 4.5 seconds. It feels odd for a truck that weighs 6,500 pounds to be quicker than many sports sedans, but it is. The acceleration can induce butterflies if passengers aren't ready for the torque. It feels like riding in a sports car.





Ford, it's safe to say, knows trucks: The F-150 has been the best-selling vehicle in the U.S. for 40-plus years. Ford has taken their truck leadership and applied it to the electric F-150. Customers might think the Lightning is just a regular truck at first glance, with its all-electric nature not immediately apparent.



