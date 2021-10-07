YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT:

Yesterday (Oct. 6), General Motors (GM) told investors it plans to take the lead in electric vehicle (EV) sales in the US. Part of this ambitious plan hinges on releasing a new electric SUV priced at about $30,000--more than $10,000 cheaper than the cheapest Tesla, the Model 3 sedan. GM did not share a timeline for this but it seems plausible, especially given that Tesla routinely hikes prices.