WITH THE BARK ON:

In his nearly five years in the corner office, Sununu has never clashed with fellow Republicans the way he has now. COVID policy has become the major point of friction between Sununu, who likes to sell his brand of Republicanism as data-driven, and veteran GOP officials, who Sununu spent much of the past few weeks deriding as delusional.





"They don't understand, and they are getting all emotional, and listening to social media nonsense and repeating it as elected officials, so that was incredibly frustrating and I had to shut it down hard," Sununu said on WGIR radio last week, dismissing fellow Republicans on the Executive Council as inhabiting "bizarro world."