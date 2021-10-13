WHERE'S GENERAL RENO WHEN YOU NEED HER...:





Released in June, the Biden strategy breaks new ground in its deep appreciation of the "complex, multifaceted and evolving" challenge that domestic terrorism poses. It directly and indirectly references the deficiencies of the policies implemented to counter transnational terrorism. And it recognizes that the threat of domestic terrorism--and a mishandled response to it--can threaten democracy. But what precisely is new here, and will it matter?





To start, Biden defines and identifies a wider-array of domestic terrorists, including "racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists [RMVE's] and networks whose racial, ethnic, or religious hatred leads them toward violence, as well that those whom they encourage to take violent action." It recognizes gender-motivated violent extremists. It includes "the threat [that] comes from anti-government or anti-authority violent extremists," and self-proclaimed militias, often representing a wide ideological spectrum. And it lists potentially-violent extremists with topical grievances across the political spectrum, from anti-abortion to animal rights, the environment, and even involuntary celibacy.





Given the many dimensions of domestic extremism, countering the threat is daunting. The internet stands to accelerate recruitment and mobilization of any of these groups. "Gun flows," including assault weapons, are readily available. And the presence of racially-biased extremists inside the military, law enforcement, and other government agencies pose an additional challenge.