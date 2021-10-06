WE SHOULD FUND IT:

Remarkable news from the World Health Organization today, where the world's first malaria vaccine has been approved for distribution. Malaria is the oldest known infectious disease, responsible for killing around half a million people every year -- mostly children in sub-Saharan Africa. The quest to find a vaccine is around 100 years old, and its success could save tens of thousands of lives every year.





Dr. Pedro Alonso, director of the WHO's global malaria program, called the endorsement "a historic event."





"From a scientific perspective, this is a massive breakthrough," he continued. "From a public health perspective this is a historical feat."





"The long-awaited malaria vaccine for children is a breakthrough for science, child health and malaria control," Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the W.H.O agreed. "[It] could save tens of thousands of young lives each year."