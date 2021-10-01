WE ARE ALL DESIGNIST NOW:

To many, it's a familiar story--the simple, single-celled organisms living in the ancient Earth's proverbial "primordial stew" slowly evolved into complex, multicellular organisms that today includes modern humans. But that crucial leap from unicellular to multicellular is poorly understood, in part due to scientists today having no real way to witness it happening. Now, new research that's been released as a preprint explains how scientists have observed hundreds of thousands of yeast cells start to create multicellular groups, possibly modeling how this process played out. [...]





In researching the formation of these multicellular organisms, Ratcliff used a strain of snowflake yeast with budding "daughters" that tend to cling to their parents, allowing the creation of small clumps of connected yeast cells.