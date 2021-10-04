October 4, 2021
WE ARE ALL DESIGNIST:
Biohackers Encoded Malware in a Strand of DNA (Andy Greenberg, 8/10/21, Wired)
WHEN BIOLOGISTS SYNTHESIZE DNA, they take pains not to create or spread a dangerous stretch of genetic code that could be used to create a toxin or, worse, an infectious disease. But one group of biohackers has demonstrated how DNA can carry a less expected threat--one designed to infect not humans nor animals but computers.In new research they plan to present at the USENIX Security conference on Thursday, a group of researchers from the University of Washington has shown for the first time that it's possible to encode malicious software into physical strands of DNA, so that when a gene sequencer analyzes it the resulting data becomes a program that corrupts gene-sequencing software and takes control of the underlying computer.
