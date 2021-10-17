October 17, 2021
TRUMP LITE:
"We're done": Immigration advocates stage walk-out on Biden administration (ALEX THOMPSON, 10/16/2021, Politico)
Dozens of immigration advocates walked out, virtually, on top Biden officials Saturday in protest of the administration's decision to continue border policies enacted during the Trump administration, according to several people who were in the meeting.Advocates asked for time before the beginning of a video meeting Saturday morning with several Biden administration officials, including people from the Department of Homeland Security officials and the White House Domestic Policy Council's Esther Olavarria. The activists read a statement accusing the administration of "playing politics with human lives" and said they could no longer "come into these conversations in good conscience."
35 years is too long to wait.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 17, 2021 12:00 AM