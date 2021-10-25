TREASON IS AS TREASON DOES:





Arizona Republican Rep. Paul Gosar, a close ally of former President Donald Trump, reportedly floated a "blanket pardon" to two organizers of the January 6 pro-Trump rallies that descended into a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol.





The allegations are part of a bombshell report from Rolling Stone where two rally organizers anonymously claim there were "dozens" of meetings between the organizers and members of Congress who helped plan the rallies.





The two sources say they were in direct and regular contact with Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Mo Brooks of Alabama, Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, Louie Gohmert of Texas, and Lauren Boebert of Colorado--fierce Trump allies who have since the January 6 riots downplayed their violence while complaining about the treatment of those who've been arrested for committing crimes that day. The sources also say former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, a former House Freedom Caucus member, was deeply involved as well.





Gosar's alleged role is particularly damning.





One of the organizers told Rolling Stone that Gosar gave them "several assurances" about a "blanket pardon" from Trump for charges stemming from an unrelated investigation in exchange for their help in planning the protests, an obvious quid pro quo.