October 6, 2021
THREATEN HIM AND SEE HOW CHILL HE IS:
Hawley defends violent anti-mask protesters as FBI launches probe (Emily Singer, 10/06/21, American Independent)
In his memo announcing the effort, Garland said, "In recent months, there has been a disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence against school administrators, board members, teachers, and staff who participate in the vital work of running our nation's public schools." Those engaging in the violence are often angry about mask mandates in schools and the supposed teaching of what they call "critical race theory."Hawley went on an extended rant about Garland's announcement at a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday with Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, telling her that the effort to crack down on the harassment and intimidation of school officials is intended to "chill" free speech.
Indeed, laws and governments exist to chill violence and threats.
MORE:
Antisemitic Troll Tries to Infiltrate Idaho School Board (Kelly Weill, Oct. 06, 2021, Daily Beast)
David Reilly has already been disavowed by one school district. In August 2017, Pennsylvania's Berwick School District cut ties with a radio station where Reilly worked after Reilly attended a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.In the ensuing years, Reilly tweeted that women's voting rights were "a mistake," that women should not be allowed on social media, that more Americans should believe antisemitic stereotypes, that "Judaism is the religion of anti-Christ," and that "all Jews are dangerous."Now Reilly is running for school board in Idaho--this time, with backing from a local GOP that doesn't seem to mind his tweets.
October 6, 2021 12:00 AM