October 21, 2021
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
The Trump Organization faces a new criminal inquiry tied to a New York golf club (ILYA MARRITZ, 10/20/21, NPR)
A New York prosecutor has opened up a previously unreported criminal probe of Trump Organization finances, NPR has confirmed.The investigation by Westchester District Attorney Miriam E. "Mimi" Rocah is examining property valuations at Trump National Golf Club Westchester, north of New York City. A source with knowledge of the investigation has confirmed that the town that collects local taxes from the course, Ossining, has received a subpoena from Rocah's office for documents.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 21, 2021 12:00 AM