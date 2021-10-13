October 13, 2021
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
White House formally rejects Trump's request to protect specific documents from being given to January 6 investigators (Kaitlan Collins, October 13, 2021, CNN)
The White House formally rejected the request by former President Donald Trump to assert executive privilege to shield from lawmakers a subset of documents that has been requested by the House committee investigating January 6, and set an aggressive timeline for their release.
