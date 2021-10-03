THE TERRORIST THREAT:

A bomb struck near the entrance of the large Eidgah mosque in Kabul Sunday during the memorial service for the mother of Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban spokesman.





AFP news agency reported at least two people were killed, citing Qari Sayed Khosti, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry. The Italian-run NGO Emergency, which operates a hospital in Kabul, said on Twitter it was treating four people wounded in the blast.