October 1, 2021
THE PROPER OBJECT OF THE rIGHT'S HATRED IS THEMSELVES:
Far-Right Boogaloo Admits Posing as BLM Supporter While Shooting Up Minneapolis Cop Station (Rachel Olding, Oct. 01, 2021, Daily Beast)
A member of the far-right Boogaloo Boys had admitted he traveled from Texas to Minneapolis in the wake of George Floyd's death and posed as a Black Lives Matter supporter while wreaking havoc on the city. Ivan Harrison Hunter, 24, pleaded guilty Thursday to a single count of rioting. He admitted to firing 13 rounds from an AK-47-style rifle into the 3rd Precinct police station as rioters set the building alight in May 2020. He was then filmed yelling "Justice for Floyd!" Hunter wore a distinctive skull mask during the riot that investigators later matched to a video on his Facebook page.
