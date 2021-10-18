THE ONLY EXISTENTIAL THREAT IS INTERNAL:

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said Monday that far-right members of Knesset are the "ideological heirs" of Yitzhak Rabin's assassin, Yigal Amir, using a special parliamentary session in memory of the former premier to swipe at political rivals.





"Yigal Amir's ideological heirs are today serving in Israel's Knesset. Had we not performed the miracle of the 'change government,' they would be ministers in the government," Lapid said, as Bezalel Smotrich, who heads the far-right Religious Zionism party, was escorted out of the plenum by security guards, shouting "You're an anti-Zionist."