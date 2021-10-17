THE lEFT IS THE rIGHT (profanity alert):

In 2011, sociologists Charlotte Ward and David Voas coined the term "conspirituality". Ward defined it as "a rapidly growing web movement expressing an ideology fuelled by political disillusionment and the popularity of alternative worldviews". It describes the sticky intersection of two worlds: the world of yoga and juice cleanses with that of New Age thinking and online theories about secret groups, covertly controlling the universe. It's a place where you might typically see a vegan influencer imploring their followers to stick to a water fast rather than getting vaccinated, or a meditation instructor reminding her clients of the dangers of 5G, or read an Instagram comment explaining that vaccines are hiding tracking devices. It's a place where the word "scamdemic" might comfortably run up the side of a pair of yoga pants (88% polyester, £40, also available in "Defund the Media" print, "World Hellth Organisation" and "Masked Sheeple", in millennial pink).



