THE lEFT IS THE rIGHT:

October 7, 2021
Sanders Refused to Condemn Harassment of Sinema (CAROLINE DOWNEY, October 7, 2021, National Review)
Adding to Democratic infighting over the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package pending in Congress, progressive Senator Bernie Sanders refused to sign onto a joint statement condemning the harassment of moderate Senator Kyrsten Sinema unless it included a provision urging her to support the bill.
Ideology always trumps decency.
