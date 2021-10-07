October 7, 2021

THE lEFT IS THE rIGHT:

Sanders Refused to Condemn Harassment of Sinema (CAROLINE DOWNEY, October 7, 2021, National Review)

Adding to Democratic infighting over the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package pending in Congress, progressive Senator Bernie Sanders refused to sign onto a joint statement condemning the harassment of moderate Senator Kyrsten Sinema unless it included a provision urging her to support the bill.

Ideology always trumps decency. 

