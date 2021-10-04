THE GND IS TOO CAUTIOUS:

Speaking to reporters, Mr Johnson said "We can get to complete clean energy production by 2035.





"We can do for our entire energy production by 2035 what we're doing with internal combustion engine vehicles by 2030," he said in a reference to the incoming ban on selling petrol and diesel-powered cars.





The prime minister argued that the move would reduce the UK's dependence on energy from overseas "with all the vagaries in hydrocarbon prices and the risks that poses for people's pockets".





Being reliant on "our own clean power" would help keep costs down, he added.