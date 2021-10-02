THE GND IS TOO CAUTIOUS:





The combination of rooftop and large scale solar met all of South Australia's demand, and more, during multiple trading intervals on Saturday, highlighting once again the rapid progress of renewables in Australia's main grid.





South Australia is already a world-leader with an average of more than 62 per cent wind and solar in the past year, and it regularly reaches 100 per cent renewables, usually with the help of its 2GW of installed wind farm capacity.