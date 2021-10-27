October 27, 2021
THE GENIUS OF WITHDRAWAL:
Why Iran fears chaos in Afghanistan (Deutsche-Welle, 10/27/21)
Iran is hosting a meeting of Afghanistan's neighbors plus Russia on Wednesday to discuss the current situation in the war-ravaged country.The conference, organized by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, will see the foreign ministers of Iran, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Russia holding talks in the Iranian capital Tehran on Afghanistan's political future and the formation of a new government.
Winning the Far War was not just a matter of destroying the terrorist's capacity to strike here, but turning their attention to the Near War and dragging in the regimes of the region.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 27, 2021 7:43 AM