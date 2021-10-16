THE FIRST IS WHY ISRAEL AND THE PLO COLLABORATE:

Speaking to Al-Aqsa TV, Al-Hayya explained that his movement's vision to rearrange the Palestinian national home consists of three stages.





"The first stage is the reformation of the Palestinian leadership represented by the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) through elections," he stated, noting that if elections could not be held, a temporary body should be formed to run a transitional period.





"The second stage is the agreement on a national strategy based on resisting the occupation," pointing out that this stage would lead to the third one: "The third stage is the field action and behaviour on the ground."