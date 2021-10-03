October 3, 2021
THE ECONOMY AND THE ENVIRONMENT ARE NATURAL ALLIES:
Climate Is Germany's Top Issue No Matter Who Governs After Talks: As politicians negotiate to form a ruling coalition, it's clear that fighting global warming has officially become a cross-party issue. (Laura Millan Lombrana and Vanessa Dezem, October 1, 2021, Bloomberg)
"This was a climate election. All major parties promised more ambitious climate policy during the campaign," said Christoph Bals, policy director at Bonn-based nonprofit Germanwatch. "Whoever will form the next coalition government, voters and civil society will hold them to account for delivering on these promises."That the Greens managed to shift the conversation so strongly is an encouraging signal to advocates around the world, who have made climate change a top issue in elections from Norway to Canada.
It's completely anodyne economics that costs should include externalities.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 3, 2021 12:00 AM