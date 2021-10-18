THE DISCIPLINE OF DEMOCRACY:

Iraq's election was a disaster for the pro-Iranian former paramilitary force Hashed al-Shaabi, with voters desperate for an economic recovery rather than shows of military muscle.





According to preliminary results the Conquest (Fatah) Alliance, the political arm of the multi-party Hashed, emerged with only around 15 MPs from the October 10 vote.





In the last parliament it had 48, which made it the second largest bloc.



