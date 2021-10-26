October 26, 2021

THE DESANTIS FLU:

Russia's Covid Deaths Hit New Record High Ahead of Nationwide Restrictions (Moscow Times, 10/26/21)

Russia reported a record high number of coronavirus deaths Tuesday as Europe's hardest-hit country braces for nationwide restrictions this week.

Russia has repeatedly set new all-time highs for Covid-19 deaths over the past month and is currently reporting the second-highest number of daily fatalities in the world after the U.S.

Vlad just might not be the best avatar for the Right, eh?

Posted by at October 26, 2021 12:00 AM

  

« PRESENT AND ACCOUNTED FOR: | Main | THE rIGHT IS FRENCH: »