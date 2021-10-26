October 26, 2021
THE DESANTIS FLU:
Russia's Covid Deaths Hit New Record High Ahead of Nationwide Restrictions (Moscow Times, 10/26/21)
Russia reported a record high number of coronavirus deaths Tuesday as Europe's hardest-hit country braces for nationwide restrictions this week.Russia has repeatedly set new all-time highs for Covid-19 deaths over the past month and is currently reporting the second-highest number of daily fatalities in the world after the U.S.
Vlad just might not be the best avatar for the Right, eh?
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 26, 2021 12:00 AM