October 25, 2021
THE DESANTIS FLU:
DeSantis eyes $5,000 bonus for unvaccinated police to relocate to Florida (MYCHAEL SCHNELL - 10/24/21, The Hill)
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said Sunday that he is looking to enact legislation that will provide a $5,000 bonus to police officers to relocate to Florida, where they can avoid vaccine mandates.
It would be enough if they were just pandemic spreaders: their Trumpism is just a bonus for a governor who opposes civil rights.
