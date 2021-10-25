October 25, 2021

THE DESANTIS FLU:

DeSantis eyes $5,000 bonus for unvaccinated police to relocate to Florida (MYCHAEL SCHNELL - 10/24/21, The Hill)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said Sunday that he is looking to enact legislation that will provide a $5,000 bonus to police officers to relocate to Florida, where they can avoid vaccine mandates. 

It would be enough if they were just pandemic spreaders: their Trumpism is just a bonus for a governor who opposes civil rights.

