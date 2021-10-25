THE DESANTIS FLU:

DeSantis eyes $5,000 bonus for unvaccinated police to relocate to Florida ( MYCHAEL SCHNELL - 10/24/21, The Hill)





Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said Sunday that he is looking to enact legislation that will provide a $5,000 bonus to police officers to relocate to Florida, where they can avoid vaccine mandates.





It would be enough if they were just pandemic spreaders: their Trumpism is just a bonus for a governor who opposes civil rights.



Posted by Orrin Judd at October 25, 2021 12:00 AM

