THE DESANTIS FLU:

[O]n Thursday, DeSantis called for a special session of the state legislature, which will cost Florida taxpayers $1 million, to oppose the federal mandate and punish businesses with vaccine mandates, recommending they be held liable if a worker has an "adverse reaction." He also said these businesses will no longer qualify for COVID-19 liability protection. One might think that "death" is the worst "adverse reaction" to a pandemic that has killed more than 700,000 Americans, but GOP leaders won't let the Grim Reaper deter their endless culture war to rally their radicalized base and take back political power in 2022.



