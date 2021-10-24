October 24, 2021
THE DESANTIS FLU:
58,000 Dead, and Depraved DeSantis Is Just Getting Started (Wajahat Ali, 10/24/21, Daily Beast)
[O]n Thursday, DeSantis called for a special session of the state legislature, which will cost Florida taxpayers $1 million, to oppose the federal mandate and punish businesses with vaccine mandates, recommending they be held liable if a worker has an "adverse reaction." He also said these businesses will no longer qualify for COVID-19 liability protection. One might think that "death" is the worst "adverse reaction" to a pandemic that has killed more than 700,000 Americans, but GOP leaders won't let the Grim Reaper deter their endless culture war to rally their radicalized base and take back political power in 2022.DeSantis tweeted that "no one should lose their job over a COVID shot," but he seems less concerned with Floridians losing their lives over COVID. His state had more deaths than any other during the Delta variant spike this summer, and altogether over 58,000 people in his state have died so far from the virus. Unfortunately, it seems DeSantis, who is allegedly "pro-life," cares more about his political future, softball interviews on Fox News, and the supposed rights of selfish and reckless pro-death GOP voters to spread the virus and kill the elderly and immunocompromised before Christmas.
But the libs are so thoroughly owned!
