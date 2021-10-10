October 10, 2021
THE DESANTIS FLU:
Allen West, Texas GOP Gubernatorial Hopeful, Has Covid (THE ASSOCIATED PRESS, October 9, 2021)
Allen West on Thursday said he had attended a "packed house" Mission Generation Annual Gala & Fundraiser in Seabrook, Texas. [...]In October 2020, West took part in a protest outside Abbot's home, criticizing the Republican governor's executive orders -- including a statewide mask mandate and lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic. Those restrictions are no longer in place.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 10, 2021 12:00 AM