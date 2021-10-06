October 6, 2021
THE DESANTIS FLU:
Fox has undermined vaccines nearly every day in the last six months (TYLER MONROE & ROB SAVILLO, 10/05/21, Media Matters)
As the United States has struggled to fully vaccinate its population, Fox News has aired a continued stream of coverage that has undermined the vaccine effort. Fox pushed a claim undermining vaccines during 99% of the days in the past six months despite the effectiveness of the vaccines at stopping death and serious illness from COVID-19 and the higher rate of deaths and hospitalizations among the unvaccinated.Fox's efforts to undermine the coronavirus vaccines really kicked into gear following President Joe Biden's inauguration. According to a Media Matters analysis, in the 254 days since Biden took office (from January 20 through September 30), Fox undermined the vaccination efforts at least once on 238 of the days (94%). The network's efforts to undermine inoculations increased as we got further into Biden's presidency; from January 20 through March 31, Fox undermined the vaccine effort at least once on 80% of the days (57 out of 71), but from April 1 through September 30, the network undermined the vaccine efforts at least once on 99% of the days (181 out of 183).
