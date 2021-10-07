THE DAUGHTERS OF HAWLEY:

A group of militant anti-vaccine activists protested children walking to school in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, with one notorious anti-vaxxer screaming, "They're trying to rape our children with this poison."





The protester in question was Shiva Bagheri, a dog walker, dancer, and founder of the protest group Beverly Hills Freedom Rally, which has held numerous anti-mask and anti-vaccine events in recent months.





She was also recently caught on camera punching a cancer survivor while protesting a mask mandate at a cancer clinic.