October 7, 2021
THE DAUGHTERS OF HAWLEY:
Watch a Beverly Hills Anti-Vaxxer Scream at School Kids Vaccines Are 'Rape' (David Gilbert, October 7, 2021, VICE News)
A group of militant anti-vaccine activists protested children walking to school in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, with one notorious anti-vaxxer screaming, "They're trying to rape our children with this poison."The protester in question was Shiva Bagheri, a dog walker, dancer, and founder of the protest group Beverly Hills Freedom Rally, which has held numerous anti-mask and anti-vaccine events in recent months.She was also recently caught on camera punching a cancer survivor while protesting a mask mandate at a cancer clinic.
